Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company's stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

MLI traded down $2.50 on Thursday, reaching $70.48. 3,428,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,694. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average is $65.41. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.10. Mueller Industries has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $76.00.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $38,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 603,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,275,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $4,107,054.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,408,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $38,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,275,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,275,639 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 50.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

