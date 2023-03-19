Multichain (MULTI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.48 Million

Multichain (MULTI) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. Multichain has a market capitalization of $185.50 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multichain token can currently be purchased for about $10.10 or 0.00036032 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Multichain has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.32 or 0.00354821 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,291.57 or 0.25789601 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Multichain’s launch date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multichain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multichain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

