MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
MV Oil Trust Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of MV Oil Trust stock opened at $9.11 on Thursday. MV Oil Trust has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $104.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.96.
MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. MV Oil Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.86%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MV Oil Trust
About MV Oil Trust
MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
