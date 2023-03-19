My Personal CFO LLC Acquires New Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,764,527,000 after buying an additional 176,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,573,000 after purchasing an additional 292,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,569 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after buying an additional 1,957,991 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,950,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,160,000 after buying an additional 39,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.8 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.74. 1,545,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,992. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.88 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.55. The stock has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Societe Generale cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

