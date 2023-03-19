My Personal CFO LLC Has $10.88 Million Holdings in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

My Personal CFO LLC grew its position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,678 shares during the period. Stagwell makes up approximately 10.0% of My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $10,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STGW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stagwell by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Stagwell by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Stagwell by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,256 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Stock Performance

STGW stock remained flat at $6.50 on Friday. 1,228,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,086. Stagwell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Stagwell had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $708.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STGW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Insider Activity at Stagwell

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $77,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,502,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,250,522.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Profile

(Get Rating)

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.



