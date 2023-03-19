My Personal CFO LLC Invests $111,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.01. 7,203,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.