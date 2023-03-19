My Personal CFO LLC Makes New $198,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,742,000 after buying an additional 159,224 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 26,883 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.51. 4,822,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,332. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $81.01.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

