My Personal CFO LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Timken by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 33.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Timken by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TKR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Timken Trading Down 6.2 %

Timken stock traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.99. 1,537,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,142. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 22.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

See Also

