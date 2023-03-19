My Personal CFO LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 34,582,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,473,000 after acquiring an additional 598,860 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,541,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,753,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,309,000 after buying an additional 2,760,210 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,846,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,314,000 after acquiring an additional 524,270 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,394,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,940,000 after acquiring an additional 201,495 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $45.61. 25,293,869 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

