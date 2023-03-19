My Personal CFO LLC Purchases Shares of 200 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance
MDY stock traded down $10.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $433.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,499. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $472.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $506.70.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
