My Personal CFO LLC Purchases Shares of 224 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 809.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.80. 4,798,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.33. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.92.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

