My Personal CFO LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.72 on Friday, reaching $93.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,693,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,143. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $111.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.48. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

