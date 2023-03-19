Myer Holdings Limited (MYR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Myer’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Myer Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 587.17.
Myer Company Profile
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Myer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.