Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered Myers Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.50 to $23.75 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

MYE opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Myers Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYE. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1,524.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 267,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 251,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,604,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,163,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,642,000 after purchasing an additional 180,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

Further Reading

