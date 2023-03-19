MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Cut to Market Perform at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.13.
Shares of MYTE opened at $6.40 on Thursday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
