MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Cut to Market Perform at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.13.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

Shares of MYTE opened at $6.40 on Thursday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

