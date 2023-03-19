Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0646 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Naturgy Energy Group Price Performance

Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Naturgy Energy Group from €21.00 ($22.58) to €25.00 ($26.88) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

Featured Stories

