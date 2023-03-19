NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 8.5% Higher This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and $145.69 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00007770 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00064006 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00044846 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019765 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000809 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.14691597 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 225 active market(s) with $103,369,964.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

