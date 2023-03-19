Neblio (NEBL) Price Up 9.8% Over Last Week

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $1.32 or 0.00004703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $26.28 million and $1.51 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,851,480 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

