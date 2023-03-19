Needham & Company LLC Trims Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Target Price to $12.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ESPR has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Esperion Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.17.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $8.87.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.77) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $25,704.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at $245,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Esperion Therapeutics news, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $25,704.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at $245,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $44,429.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,453 shares in the company, valued at $451,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,069 shares of company stock worth $105,990 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 71.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

