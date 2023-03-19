NEM (XEM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.60 Million

NEM (XEM) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. NEM has a market capitalization of $371.34 million and $13.60 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NEM has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.32 or 0.00354821 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,291.57 or 0.25789601 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NEM Profile

NEM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a blockchain platform that was launched in 2015 and aimed to improve on the imperfections of other chains at the time. It was one of the first non-turing complete chains to offer user-defined tokens, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and a P2P reputation system. It introduced the proof-of-importance consensus mechanism to reward on-chain activity and deter wealth concentration. NEM’s client, NIS, is written in Java. In 2021, NEM was hard forked by a team aiming to turn it into the world’s leading payments platform for on-chain and off-chain media content.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.