NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.33.
NeoGenomics Trading Down 6.7 %
Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.51.
NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.
