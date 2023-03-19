NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

NETGEAR Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. NETGEAR has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.83.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NETGEAR will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $35,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,180.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other NETGEAR news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $37,078.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $35,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,180.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,861 shares of company stock valued at $91,232. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 18.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 45.1% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 83,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the third quarter valued at about $1,047,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

