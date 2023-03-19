New Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 75,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 27,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JMST opened at $50.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

