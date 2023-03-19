New Capital Management LP Has $494,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

New Capital Management LP trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the quarter. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $102.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.34 and a 200-day moving average of $88.38.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

