New Capital Management LP Purchases 67,638 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

New Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,638 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $50.58.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.