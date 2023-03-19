New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,417,000 after buying an additional 1,025,902 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,324,000 after acquiring an additional 813,348 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,405,000 after purchasing an additional 575,034 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16,825.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 310,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,287,000 after acquiring an additional 308,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,608,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $200.97 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $243.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.85.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

