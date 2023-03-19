New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 3.9% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL stock opened at $87.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.48. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

