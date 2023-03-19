New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.5% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,367,000 after purchasing an additional 487,528 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000,000 after purchasing an additional 134,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $195.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.30 and a 200 day moving average of $195.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

