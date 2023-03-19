New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.36 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 3.9% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,325.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,218,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108,697 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,438,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,146,000 after buying an additional 375,981 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,874,000 after buying an additional 110,560 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,544,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 93,546 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL opened at $87.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

