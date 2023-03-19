New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,163 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 140.8% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 207.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $79,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IXUS stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

