New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 72,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.82.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:MPW opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 77.33%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

