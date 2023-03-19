New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,049,000 after acquiring an additional 181,369 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,073,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after buying an additional 122,094 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,280,000 after buying an additional 107,092 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,727.2% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 67,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 64,095 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $53.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

