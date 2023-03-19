NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 163.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,932 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,074,000 after purchasing an additional 124,572 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,622,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,882,000 after purchasing an additional 482,717 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,087,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,981,000 after purchasing an additional 141,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

NYSE NEE opened at $75.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $150.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

