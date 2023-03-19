NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 96,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 476,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,839,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 143,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,032,000 after buying an additional 16,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $75.67 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $150.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day moving average of $80.28.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

