NFT (NFT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $238.07

NFT (NFT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $792,648.61 and approximately $238.07 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025188 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00032482 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001814 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00019605 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003513 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00201625 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,143.75 or 0.99976377 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02140538 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $238.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.