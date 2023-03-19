NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NICE. TheStreet raised NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $253.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $212.71 on Thursday. NICE has a 1-year low of $164.65 and a 1-year high of $235.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.79 and its 200-day moving average is $200.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the third quarter worth $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 180.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

