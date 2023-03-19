NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Trimmed by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 597,825 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,245 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NIKE were worth $69,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,868,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,426. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.66.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

