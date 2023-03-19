NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of NMI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of NMI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

NMI Stock Performance

NMIH stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.91. 1,764,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,993. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.31. NMI has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

Insider Transactions at NMI

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. NMI had a net margin of 55.97% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NMI will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $217,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,051.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the third quarter valued at about $24,945,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in NMI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,362,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after acquiring an additional 551,924 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 81.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,887,000 after acquiring an additional 525,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 81.5% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,169,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,829,000 after acquiring an additional 525,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

