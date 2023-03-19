Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.72 Per Share

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.7152 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Nordea Bank Abp’s previous dividend of $0.49.

Nordea Bank Abp Stock Performance

NRDBY opened at $10.80 on Friday. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

