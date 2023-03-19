North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 292 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $393.17 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05. The company has a market cap of $293.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $402.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.02.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
