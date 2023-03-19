North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,284 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paramount Global by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paramount Global by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Paramount Global Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PARA opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

