North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,886 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Escalade were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Escalade by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Escalade by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Escalade during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Escalade during the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Escalade by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Escalade alerts:

Escalade Price Performance

Escalade stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 4.83. Escalade, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19.

Escalade Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Escalade in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Escalade Profile

(Get Rating)

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. It offers archery, table tennis, basketball, pickleball, play systems, fitness, safety and utility weights, game tables, water sports, darts, and outdoor games equipment. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.