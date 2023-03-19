North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 147,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 23,471 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $896,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

