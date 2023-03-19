North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.05% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

AMLP stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.30. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $42.47.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

