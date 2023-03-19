North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,098 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 118,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 136,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 82,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $587.68 million, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $44.88.

Allied Motion Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Allied Motion Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of controlled motion products and solutions for original equipment manufacturers and end user applications. Its target markets include industrial, vehicle, medical, and aerospace and defense. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, NY.

See Also

