North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,084 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for approximately 1.3% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $14,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

Blackstone Price Performance

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $84.89 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $132.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.93 and its 200 day moving average is $88.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.59%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.