North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,084 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for approximately 1.3% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $14,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone
Blackstone Price Performance
Shares of BX opened at $84.89 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $132.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.93 and its 200 day moving average is $88.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.52.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.59%.
Blackstone Profile
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.
Further Reading
