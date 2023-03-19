North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 5,858 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,948 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,858 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after acquiring an additional 134,457 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,321,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,359,000 after acquiring an additional 220,516 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $766,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $74.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $109.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

