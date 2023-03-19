Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.66

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.57. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 21,097 shares traded.

Nova LifeStyle Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66.

About Nova LifeStyle



Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

