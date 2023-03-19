NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NBY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. 18,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,219. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $12.64.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.