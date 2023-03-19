Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Novanta Stock Down 1.2 %
NOVT opened at $148.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.56. Novanta has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $173.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65 and a beta of 1.31.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $218.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Novanta by 350.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $852,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
