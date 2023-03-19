Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Novanta Stock Down 1.2 %

NOVT opened at $148.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.56. Novanta has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $173.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $218.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Novanta

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Novanta news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $1,025,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Novanta news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $1,025,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $30,278.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,757,906.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,807. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Novanta by 350.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $852,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

